ElringKlinger Secures Major Contract For Supply Of Battery Components - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) announced Tuesday that it has bagged a high-volume order for the supply of battery components the German plant of a global battery manufacturer who produces battery systems for the series platform of a German premium car marker. The supply will begin from the first half of 2021.

Under the order, ElringKlinger will supply cell contacting systems with a total volume in the mid-triple-digit million euro range, spanning over a period of approximately nine years. Series production at the site in Neuffen is scheduled to commence within the next fifteen months.

Cell contacting systems consist of a plastic carrier frame that accommodates the cell connectors and ensures assembly in all tolerance positions.

ElringKlinger has been mass-producing battery components such as cell contacting systems for around ten years. Tailored precisely to customer requirements, they can be fitted directly onto the battery cells and welded on the cell terminals accordingly.

