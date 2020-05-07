ElringKlinger Q1 EBIT Rises; Organic Decline In Revenue At 9.8%

Markets

(RTTNews) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) reported first quarter net income of 1.6 million euros compared to a loss of 1.1 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.03 euros, compared to a loss of 0.02 euros per share, prior year. EBIT was 16.0 million euros compared to 6.4 million euros, prior year.

First quarter revenues fell by 10.2% year-on-year to 396 million euros. The organic decline in revenue was 9.8%, for the quarter. The company noted that the global vehicle industry as a whole saw production output fall by 23%, during the period. Order intake fell by 28.8% from a year ago, while order backlog declined by 8.2%.

For 2020, the Group anticipates EBIT margin will be visibly lower compared to the previous year. The Group anticipates a change in organic revenue that will be slightly more favorable compared to that relating to global automobile production (currently expected to be down 22%). The Group expects to achieve positive operating free cash flow in 2020 as a whole.

