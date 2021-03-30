Elringklinger Issues 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elringklinger Ag (EGKLF.PK) said the Group expects organic growth in revenue over 2021 as a whole to be roughly in line with the percentage increase in global vehicle production. The Group expects an EBIT margin of around 4 to 5% for fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2020, the company reported a net loss of 40.8 million euros compared to net income of 4.1 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.64 euros compared to profit of 0.06 euros. EBITDA was at 181 million euros comparable to prior year.

Fiscal 2020 revenues fell by 14.3% to 1.48 billion euros. Excluding the effects of currencies and acquisitions, the year-on-year decline was 11.7%.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have jointly decided to hold the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 18, 2021, in a virtual format. The dividend for the 2020 financial year has been suspended.

