ElringKlinger AG Creates New Business Unit

(RTTNews) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) said, as part of transformation process, the Group has now set up a new "Metal Sealing Systems & Drivetrain Components" business unit which combines the expertise of two former units - Cylinder-head Gaskets and Specialty Gaskets. The new unit's product range includes conventional gaskets such as cylinder-head and turbocharger gaskets as well as components for alternative drive types.

The new business unit is headed up by Wojtek Kolasinski, who was previously in charge of the Specialty Gaskets unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.