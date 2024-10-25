Elray Resources announces sale of iGaming technology to 180 Life Sciences

Elray Resources announced a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy. Elray has completed the sale of proprietary technology to 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Corp. in exchange for preferred stock convertible into a 40% stake in ATNF and warrants to purchase 3 million shares of ATNF common stock, the conversion/exercise of which is subject to stockholder approval. The technology stack contained within Elray’s technology package will assist ATNF in launching an iGaming Blockchain casino.
