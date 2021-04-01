Markets
ELOX

Eloxx Pharma Acquires Zikani Therapeutics

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) has acquired Zikani Therapeutics, Inc. in an all-stock deal. Stockholders of Zikani received approximately 7.6 million Eloxx common shares and own approximately 16 percent of the combined company.

The deal maximizes potential for ELX-02 for Cystic Fibrosis which is in phase 2 trials in Cystic Fibrosis patients affected by nonsense mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

In connection with the acquisition, Silvia Noiman, and Martijn Kleijwegt have stepped down from the Eloxx Board. Alan Walts, and Raj Parekh, both Zikani directors, were appointed to fulfill the vacancies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELOX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular