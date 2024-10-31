Eloro Resources Raises $3.78 Million in Funding

Eloro Resources (TSE:ELO) has released an update.

Eloro Resources has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $3.78 million through the sale of 4.2 million units. The proceeds will support the ongoing exploration and development of the Iska Iska project. Key investor Crescat Capital LLC led the investment, with participation from company insiders.

