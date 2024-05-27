News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Elon Musk's XAI Raises $6 Bln In Series B Round

May 27, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has secured $6 billion in its Series B round to accelerate its challenge to his former allies at OpenAI.

xAI will use the funds to take its first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies, the company said in a blog post.

xAI noted that the new funding round was backed by Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding, amongst others.

The company's pre-money valuation was $18 billion, Musk said in a post on X.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.