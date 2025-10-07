Elon Musk's XAI Expands Funding Round To $20 Bln With Major Backing From Nvidia : Report

Markets
(RTTNews) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is significantly increasing its fundraising target to $20 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report indicated that the expanded round includes both equity and debt, structured through a special purpose vehicle designed to acquire Nvidia processors and lease them to xAI. These chips will power xAI's Colossus 2 initiative—its largest data center located in Memphis.

Nvidia is reportedly contributing up to $2 billion to the equity portion of the deal.

