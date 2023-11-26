Elon Musk's Vision Of A Tesla Diner And Theater Is Coming To Fruition — Here's What To Expect

Elon Musk's vision for a state-of-the-art Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Supercharger station is coming to life in Los Angeles, featuring an innovative combination of a diner and drive-in theater.

What Happened: In 2018, Musk enticed the public with his idea of a unique Supercharger experience.

Musk wrote on X, then known as Twitter, "Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA."

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

His vision started materializing when Tesla filed for a trademark to use its brand in restaurant services three years later.

According to a report by Bloomberg, in 2022, the electric vehicle giant submitted plans for a luxury charging station with a diner and drive-in theater at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard.

Later, Forbes reported that the construction on the ambitious project began in September. Musk provided updates on X, indicating that the diner would be a fusion of "Grease" and "The Jetsons" aesthetics, complete with Supercharging facilities.

I wonder what kind of hotel we would design if we did so.

Our Tesla futuristic diner (Grease meets The Jetsons with Supercharging) in LA should be ready later this year.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

Though Tesla has been reserved with details, Bloomberg shared that the site plans include 28 Supercharger stalls and dual movie screens for an audience of over 200 people.

As per the report, guests can enjoy movies, which will run for the approximate duration it takes to charge a Tesla, from their cars or from a rooftop seating area. The innovative design will also allow for in-car dining.

Tesla's Supercharger network, the largest in North America with over 20,000 chargers, is pivotal in promoting EV adoption. The network is known for its reliability and user-friendliness compared to other charging systems. Opening some chargers to non-Tesla EVs aligns with the company's goal to make EVs more accessible. Moreover, Musk's vision for the charging stations could significantly boost EV adoption, making them more than just functional spaces but enjoyable venues.

