Elon Musk's Twitter stock purchases under probe by SEC

Recasts with more details

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his 2022 purchase of social media giant Twitter, according to a Thursday court filing.

The regulator is seeking a court order directing Musk to comply with a subpoena to appear for testimony, it said.

According to the filing, Musk failed to appear for testimony as required, despite agreeing to it at one point.

The investigation concerns whether Musk broke federal securities law violations in connection with his 2022 purchases of Twitter stock, as well as statements and SEC filings he made in relation to the deal.

Musk acquired Twitter last year after initially building a large minority stake in the social media platform, which he allegedly failed to disclose in a timely manner.

"The SEC has already taken Mr. Musk's testimony multiple times in this misguided investigation - enough is enough," said a statement from Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk.

In a statement, the SEC said it was seeking "Musk’s testimony to obtain information not already in the SEC’s possession that is relevant to its legitimate and lawful investigation."

Musk and the SEC have a long-running feud that dates back to Musk's 2018 tweet that he planned to take his electric carmaker Tesla TSLA.O private and had funding secured.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Lisa Shumaker)

