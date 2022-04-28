Markets

Elon Musk’s Twitter funds, Netflix with ads: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla’s boss is close to clinching control of the social network, having secured financing from Wall Street. Breakingviews columnists discuss why the bet makes sense for banks in this Viewsroom podcast. Also, the streaming service’s subscriber pain may lead to bountiful change.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH5424224949.mp3

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular