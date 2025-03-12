News & Insights

Markets

Elon Musk's Starlink Partners With India's Jio And Airtel

March 12, 2025 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Close on the heels of signing an agreement with one of India's telecom majors Airtel, Elon Musk's SpaceX signed a deal with the country's another tycoon Jio Platforms Ltd, affiliated to Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, to offer Starlink satellite Internet services in the country.

In a statement, Jio announced that SpaceX would offer Starlink's high-speed broadband internet services to its customers in India. Starlink, as the low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator, would deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India.

With the agreement, Jio is advancing and diversifying its broadband service options to include Starlink connectivity. Jio plans to make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts. It will also establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation.

Airtel, in a statement, noted that the companies will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, and Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, in even the most rural parts of India.

Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX's ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.

After joining the race, Reliance Industries gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday's regular trading on the NSE in India, while Bharti Airtel dropped 1.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.