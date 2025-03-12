Elon Musk's Starlink Partners With India's Jio And Airtel

(RTTNews) - Close on the heels of signing an agreement with one of India's telecom majors Airtel, Elon Musk's SpaceX signed a deal with the country's another tycoon Jio Platforms Ltd, affiliated to Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, to offer Starlink satellite Internet services in the country.

In a statement, Jio announced that SpaceX would offer Starlink's high-speed broadband internet services to its customers in India. Starlink, as the low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator, would deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India.

With the agreement, Jio is advancing and diversifying its broadband service options to include Starlink connectivity. Jio plans to make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts. It will also establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation.

Airtel, in a statement, noted that the companies will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, and Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, in even the most rural parts of India.

Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX's ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.

After joining the race, Reliance Industries gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday's regular trading on the NSE in India, while Bharti Airtel dropped 1.2 percent.

