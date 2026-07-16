Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Launch AI Compute Satellites by 2028. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Orbital AI data centers could create an entirely new business for SpaceX, but the technology and timeline remain unproven.

SpaceX's value today still rests on its launch business and Starlink, not AI computing in space.

Treat orbital AI as upside, not the reason to buy.

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Elon Musk has never been shy about giant ambitions, and his latest one for Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is a doozy: putting data centers in orbit. The company aims to begin commercial artificial intelligence computing in space as soon as 2028. For investors trying to make sense of SpaceX's enormous valuation, the real questions are whether that timeline is believable and what it might actually mean for the stock.

SpaceX has laid out a surprisingly specific schedule for its orbital compute project, dubbed Starmind. Two prototype satellites, each a giant solar-powered server array called AI1, are slated to launch in early 2027. From there, the company wants to expand toward roughly 1 gigawatt of computing capacity in orbit by late 2027, with commercial service potentially switching on in 2028. Longer-term, SpaceX has even asked regulators for permission to fly up to 1 million such satellites, all lofted by its reusable Starship rocket.

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The viability question

Here's where a healthy dose of caution is warranted. The appeal of space for computing is real: constant sunlight for power and the cold vacuum to shed heat, without the land, water, and grid constraints that are throttling data centers on the ground. But the engineering is brutal. Radiating away the heat from that much computing is genuinely difficult in a vacuum, radiation degrades chips over time, and there's no way to send a technician to fix a failed server in orbit. Just as important, Musk's timelines have a long history of slipping -- he has promised robotaxis will be available "next year" for a decade. A 2028 commercial debut should be read as a best-case scenario, not a firm date.

What it could mean for the stock

So what does this big potential mean for SpaceX shares, which have tumbled from their post-listing highs? If Starmind works even close to plan, it would open an entirely new market -- selling AI compute -- for the company, on top of the launch and Starlink businesses that actually pay the bills today. That optionality is part of what allows bulls to justify SpaceX's valuation of $1.5 trillion-plus. In that sense, orbital data centers are a call option embedded in the stock: cheap to dream about, potentially enormous if they pay off.

But the flip side matters more in the near term. A richly valued stock that leans on futuristic promises is vulnerable when those promises slip, and space compute is years from generating a dollar of profit. Any delay -- and delays are likely -- could deflate sentiment quickly.

The takeaway for investors

I'd treat SpaceX's 2028 space-compute goal as exciting potential upside rather than a reason to buy. The core business is what anchors the investment case today, while Starmind is a high-risk moonshot layered on top. If it arrives on schedule, the stock has a powerful new growth story. If it doesn't, patient investors still own the most dominant launch and satellite company on Earth. Either way, don't pay up today for compute that may not orbit for years.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.