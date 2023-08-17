News & Insights

Companies
INTC

Elon Musk's SpaceX turns profit in first quarter as revenue soars - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 17, 2023 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Added details about results in paragraphs

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's surging revenue helped it turn a small profit in the first quarter of 2023 after two annual losses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing documents.

The company generated $55 million in profit on $1.5 billion in revenue during the January-to-March period, according to the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The space company, which was founded more than two decades ago, was valued at roughly $150 billion at a recent employee stock sale, putting its valuation on par with that of Intel INTC.Oor Walt Disney DIS.N, the Journal reported.

In 2022, revenue doubled to $4.6 billion, helping the company reduce its loss last year to $559 million from $968 million, the WSJ reported.

The company reported about $5.2 billion in total expenses for 2022, up from $3.3 billion the year earlier, according to the report.

SpaceX's first-quarter results are preliminary, while annual results are final, the WSJ reported, citing the documents.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.