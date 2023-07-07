News & Insights

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia

Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

July 07, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Mongolia has approved two special licences for Elon Musk's SpaceX to operate as a service provider using low-orbit satellites, according to a government statement on Friday.

Millions of internet users in Mongolia will be able to access high-speed internet connection via Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX, the Mongolian government said.

Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit that can provide connectivity in remote areas.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
