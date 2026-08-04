Markets

Elon Musk's SpaceX Reports Its Second-Quarter Results Today, but the Real Fireworks Begin on Aug. 6

August 04, 2026 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Sean Williams for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy giant SpaceX will report its second-quarter operating results after the closing bell.

  • Expect AI to be the focus, with xAI landing a handful of sizable compute deals during the June-ended quarter.

  • However, 20% of early-release insider shares unlock on Thursday, Aug. 6, potentially opening the floodgates for execs and early investors to cash out.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Today represents another milestone moment for the company that rewrote Wall Street's record books with its initial public offering (IPO) a little over seven weeks ago. Elon Musk's trillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX), is set to report its second-quarter operating results after the closing bell today, Aug. 4.

While earnings reports provide the meat-and-potatoes of what makes companies tick, SpaceX's first quarterly report as a public company isn't the highlight of what's to come. The real fireworks begin two days later, on Aug. 6.

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Image source: Getty Images.

AI and operating losses will be the primary focus on Aug. 4

As of July 30, Wall Street's consensus is for SpaceX to deliver $6.82 billion in sales for the June-ended quarter with a loss of $0.29 per share. But without any previous guidance from the company, analyst estimates are truly all over the map.

Investors can expect SpaceX to talk up its two most prominent compute deals inked in the second quarter. In May, Anthropic, the large language model developer behind Claude, agreed to pay SpaceX $1.25 billion monthly through May 2029 for access to xAI's data center. Just weeks later, Alphabet agreed to pay $920 million monthly over three years to access xAI's compute capacity.

Given that SpaceX assigned $26.5 trillion of its $28.5 trillion total addressable market to AI, the focus of its conference call with analysts will assuredly be on data center expansion and these contracts.

At the same time, spending on AI infrastructure expansion and the space economy should lead to an unsightly loss. Now that SpaceX is public, it'll be difficult to sweep a multibillion-dollar loss under the rug without investors noticing.

A businessperson pressing the sell button on an oversized digital screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Early release insiders can begin selling their shares on Aug. 6

However, SpaceX's second-quarter operating results are more of a stepping stone to the week's biggest event: the initial share unlock for select insiders.

Typically, newly public companies forbid insiders (high-ranking executives, board members, and early investors) from selling shares until 180 calendar days after a company's public debut. SpaceX balked at tradition and instituted an accelerated and staggered unlock schedule for most insiders.

Beginning two days after the release of the company's first quarterly operating results as a public company, 20% of early release shares are eligible to be sold. There are several other staggered time-based lockup periods through the first 180 calendar days. For those curious, Musk can't sell any shares until 366 calendar days after the IPO.

What makes these insider sales so noteworthy is that SpaceX sold less than 5% of its outstanding shares at its IPO -- a relatively small figure compared to most IPOs. Early release insider sales can steadily flood the market with newly tradable shares and effect the greatest wealth transfer in history, from retail investors to corporate insiders.

While it's possible that insider selling won't be as big a share price drag as I'm making it out to be, the temptation to cash in after years without an avenue to sell is likely too great to ignore. The real fireworks begin on Aug. 6, and it's unlikely to be good news for SpaceX shareholders.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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