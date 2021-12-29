Companies
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $337 mln in fresh funding

Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $337.4 million in equity financing, the rocket company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

SpaceX, which counts Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Fidelity Investments among its investors, hit $100 billion in valuation following a secondary share sale in October, according to CNBC. It had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing in April.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for more details on the latest funding round.

The company competes with former Amazon.com AMZN.O Chief Executive Jeff Bezos's space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic SPCE.N in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures.

All three rocket companies have successfully launched civilians into space.

According to Morgan Stanley, the space economy could be worth $1 trillion by 2040.

Musk, who also leads several futuristic companies including Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Neuralink and Boring Co, said earlier this year that SpaceX will be landing its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030.

SpaceX has already launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

