Companies
TSLA

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Contributor
Derek Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DELCIA LOPEZ

Tesla boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing. SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.

SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular