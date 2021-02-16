Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.

SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

