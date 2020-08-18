Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 bln in funding

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $1.9 billion in new funding, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, which reported about the fund round last week, said the private rocket company will have an equity value of $46 billion after the transaction, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

