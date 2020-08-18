Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 bln in funding

Companies

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $1.9 billion in new funding, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3178nk3 on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, which reported about the fund round last week, said the private rocket company will have an equity value of $46 billion after the transaction, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.

