Elon Musk's SpaceX Merged With xAI. Here Is How They Plan to Dominate With Orbital Data Centers.

Key Points

SpaceX wants to build orbital AI data centers, leveraging xAI, Starlink, and reusable Starship launches.

Space-based computing could overcome Earth's power and cooling constraints, but major engineering hurdles remain for SpaceX and Musk.

Investors should view orbital AI as speculative upside, with launch and Starlink driving today's investment case.

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Early this year, Elon Musk pulled off the biggest corporate merger ever, folding his artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI, into Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) in a deal that valued the combined company at roughly $1.25 trillion. Musk was blunt about the reason: He wants to build data centers in space. It sounds like science fiction, but the plan is surprisingly specific.

SpaceX is calling its data center plan Starmind

The SpaceX project has a name, Starmind, and it involves a satellite called AI1 that functions as an orbiting server rack, delivering around 150 kilowatts of peak computing power. The satellite spans about 70 meters tip to tip (wider than a Boeing 747), and it is equipped with chips that run xAI's Grok models.

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SpaceX's roadmap for this project calls for two prototype AI1 satellites to launch in early 2027, with production ramping toward roughly 1 gigawatt of orbital compute per year by late 2027, and commercial operation potentially beginning in 2028. SpaceX has asked regulators for permission to eventually field a constellation of up to 1 million such satellites, ferried up by its reusable Starship rocket, with a single mission deploying 30 to 50 satellites at a time.

Why space could beat the ground

The logic is that space solves the two problems choking terrestrial AI data centers: power and heat. In orbit, solar panels catch sunlight nearly around the clock, without cloudy days or grid limits, and the cold vacuum of space lets satellites radiate heat away without the enormous amounts of water and electricity that ground-based cooling demands.

No land to buy, no local utility to fight, and no neighbors to placate. Fusing xAI's models with SpaceX's launch, satellite, and Starlink networking expertise under one roof is Musk's bet that vertical integration can make orbital compute real before anyone else.

Here's the honest counterweight: This is still largely a dream. Dissipating that much heat in a vacuum is genuinely hard, radiation degrades electronics, and you can't send a technician to fix a broken server 300 miles up. The costs are staggering, and it's worth noting that xAI was burning billions of dollars and needed SpaceX's deep pockets, which was as much a driver of this merger as any orbital vision. Timelines this ambitious tend to slip.

The takeaway for investors

For anyone eyeing SpaceX, orbital data centers are best understood as a long-shot option stacked atop the real business, launch and Starlink, rather than a proven moneymaker. If Starmind works, it could open a vast new market and justify the towering valuation. If it doesn't, SpaceX still has its core franchise. Treat the space-compute dream as an upside to hope for, not a reason to buy on its own.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.