Companies
TSLA

Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 bln valuation - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

July 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The company is in discussions with investors about raising about $1 billion at a price of $270 a share, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/32M8h2v)

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular