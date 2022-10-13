Markets

Elon Musk’s second run at his $44 billion Twitter deal: podcast

Aimee Donnellan
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A judge in Delaware has given the Tesla CEO until the end of the month to make good on his vow to buy the social media giant. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists delve into the many twists of this M&A saga, Musk’s options, and what’s likely to happen next.

Listen to the podcast

