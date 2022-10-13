Elon Musk’s second run at his $44 billion Twitter deal: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A judge in Delaware has given the Tesla CEO until the end of the month to make good on his vow to buy the social media giant. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists delve into the many twists of this M&A saga, Musk’s options, and what’s likely to happen next.

