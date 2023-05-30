Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing - Reuters witness

Adds details on Musk's jet

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - A private jet used by Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.

Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.

The jet with its identifying tail number could be seen at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Reuters witness.

China is Tesla's second-largest market after the U.S., and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker's largest production hub.

(Reporting by Tingshu Wang and Josh Arslan in Beijing and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

