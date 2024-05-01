Elon Musk’s Newest Device Is Reshaping Reality

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

A strange, new era for mankind is upon us…

And it’s all thanks to Elon Musk’s latest creation. It’s a device that could be the most powerful technology ever created.

This may be hard to believe – because everything Musk has done throughout his career sounded insane at first. But it’s hard to deny his track record of success. For instance…

In the late 1990s, when most people were still mailing checks, the idea of making payments over the internet was unimaginable to most folks. But those who thought digital payments were a crazy idea missed out on huge gains from PayPal Holding Inc. (PYPL). One early investor, for example, turned $1,664 into $3.8 million in just one year.

Fast forward to 2004, the idea that an electric vehicle would be able to drive itself, with little help from its driver, seemed ridiculous to most folks. But those who dismissed self-driving EVs as mere fantasy missed out on a golden opportunity – the chance to turn $1,000 into more than $360,000 worth of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares.

Now, Elon Musk has another new “insane” idea, and it will usher in the third and final phase of the computing revolution.

So, in today’s Smart Money, we’ll explore Musk’s latest revolutionary influence on reality – and how to profit from its growth.

The Merger of Humanity and AI

His neurotechnology company, Neuralink, is pioneering a technology once only thought of in the realm of science fiction.

Put simply, Elon Musk wants to merge human brains with artificial intelligence.

Enter his experiment… PRIME. It stands for “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface.”

After leveraging a technology originally developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) – the government lab that can claim at least partial credit for the personal computer and the internet – Musk and his team at Neuralink built a unique kind of brain surgeon…

It’s a robot, called the “R1,” that can precisely implant a special device in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move.

Neuralink’s medical device, called the “N1,” has more than 1,000 electrodes attached to 64 threads, which amplifies its brain-reading potential.

Because the N1 threads are thinner than human hairs, they can’t be inserted by hand. But Neuralink’s R1 robot can do the job. It can target specific parts of the brain and insert all 64 threads in only about 15 minutes.

That procedure, hence, is known as PRIME.

Once implanted in the brain, the N1 threads interpret a person’s neural activity and make it available for computers. Then, the person can control external devices with their mind, alone. This is called “electrophysiological recording.”

According to Musk, Neuralink initially aims to restore mobility in paralyzed people, with subsequent goals of restoring sight to the blind and hearing to the deaf. In short, the N1 device could benefit millions of people with miracle-like cures.

If things go as Musk’s team predicts, the paralyzed will walk, the blind will see, and the deaf will hear.

This past January, Musk’s PRIME was put to the test. One of his R1 robots implanted an N1 device in the brain of a quadriplegic.

While The New York Times called this idea “science fantasy,” the thing is… it worked. The patient is already playing chess online with only his mind.

“It has already changed my life,” the patient recently said. “I feel like it’s going to change the world.”

The “Secretive” Way to Access This Opportunity

This is just the beginning. Musk’s longer-term goal is the complete fusion of human and artificial intelligence.

PRIME could take its place alongside PCs and smartphones as one of the biggest wealth creators in history. That means we want to find a way to get in on it.

The problem is that Neuralink is still a private company.

