Elon Musk’s Neuralink Found Its First Patient — What It Could Cost if You Wanted To Try It

What is brain-to-mouse communication technology?

Imagine tech that makes it possible for you to “think” the movement of your pieces in a game of chess — literally. For those with spinal cord injuries or other disabilities that impact mobility, this has the potential to change their lives, and the Neuralink from Elon Musk is the current leader of this version of technology.

A recent video showed Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below his shoulders after a diving accident, “thinking” his cursor around a chess board on his computer screen and likening the experience to using “the force” from ‘Star Wars.’ Right now, the technology is not commercially available, but if there were and you wanted to try it, what would it cost?

The Neuralink chip is currently estimated to cost $10,500 in exams, parts and labor. The cost to insurers is expected to push the price up to $50,000. The actual price could easily run higher if the cost of necessary components, procedures and monitoring rise. To understand what factors into the cost, it’s helpful to take a look at just what comprises the Neuralink.

The Hardware

A computer chip is surgically implanted into a person’s skull;

is surgically implanted into a person’s skull; A series of small threads stitches the chip to the brain;

the chip to the brain; Electrodes then connect the threads to areas of the brain used for movement;

then connect the threads to areas of the brain used for movement; Neuron signals from the brain are read by the electrodes;

from the brain are read by the electrodes; Electrodes translate the brain activity into motor response.

Requirements

The system is charged wirelessly;

There are no external wires or hookups;

Once the Neuralink is in place, the wearer can use it at home.

If you’re interested in trying one out, you could apply to be part of one of the upcoming trials. You could also follow the progress of competing systems and try for one of their trials. That said, it will likely be years before you can actually gain access to the Neuralink. Your best best? Start saving.

