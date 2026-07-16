Elon Musk's Net Worth Is Plummeting -- Here's What That Means for SpaceX Stock

Key Points

The SpaceX IPO briefly made Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Changes to his net worth could affect SpaceX's future.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

The initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was a huge success for Elon Musk. As the stock (SpaceX for short) soared in the days after it went public, Musk officially became the world's first trillionaire.

A sharp correction in the stock price, however, has brought his net worth down closer to earth. His estimated net worth is now under $900 billion. Most of Musk's fortune is tied up in publicly traded companies like Tesla and SpaceX. So his exact net worth changes dramatically with every market session.

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How much impact does Musk's net worth have on SpaceX's business? More than you might think.

Here's how Elon Musk's net worth relates to SpaceX's valuation

While it's difficult to quantify exactly how the shifts in Musk's net worth will affect SpaceX, there are a few obvious effects. The first is that his net worth is now disproportionately impacted by swings in the company's stock price. So if Musk's net worth falls, there's a good chance the decline will also be reflected in the company's valuation.

Usually, lower valuations make it more difficult to raise capital. However, with a valuation of nearly $2 trillion, SpaceX likely won't have difficulty raising additional capital if needed. But if the company needs to raise additional capital, it may have to pay higher borrowing costs.

Second, Musk's net worth changes also impact his ability to self-fund SpaceX, which now enjoys external funding from a variety of sources. However, as the controlling shareholder, Musk can inject additional capital into the business on more favorable terms.

Case in point: Following the explosion of one of Jeff Bezos' rockets, he recently turned to outside investors for the first time to help fund his Blue Origin rockets business, proving that even the world's richest people still don't have unlimited funds if a capital-intensive business of theirs struggles.

Finally -- and perhaps most difficult to quantify -- Musk's falling net worth may have indirect negative public relations effects. SpaceX prospects are, in some way, less bright when Musk is poorer. This can have an effect on talent recruiting, perceived prestige, and perceived market dominance.

The space economy is still very much in its early stages. Competition is nascent, but rapidly emerging. So, SpaceX needs all the help it can get to maintain its leading market position.

Musk having more capital to deploy is undoubtedly a good thing for the company's overall growth trajectory. That's especially true given that it remains unprofitable. In 2025, it posted a net loss of $4.94 billion on $18.7 billion in revenue. Last quarter alone, however, losses accelerated to $4.28 billion on $4.7 billion in revenue.

Capital expenditures are expected to remain high for years to come. That means SpaceX will likely continue tapping the market for more capital. Musk's private wealth makes that an easier and more predictable feat.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.