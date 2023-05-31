News & Insights

Elon Musk's jet takes off from Shanghai for Austin - flight tracking data

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

May 31, 2023 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's private jet took off from Shanghai on Thursday morning and headed to Austin, Texas, data from flight tracking provider Variflight showed, wrapping up his first trip to China in three years.

The Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night after two days in Beijing, and visited the U.S. electric vehicle maker's plant in the financial hub.

Since landing in Beijing on Tuesday, he also had meetings with three government ministers and battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ.

