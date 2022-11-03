Markets

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter challenge begins: podcast

November 03, 2022 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Aimee Donnellan for Reuters ->

Reuters

 Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Tesla boss is now the proud owner of the social media platform. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the billionaire’s plans to boost revenue, the implications for the electric carmaker’s shareholders, and what the saga tells us about mega-deals.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
TSLA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter