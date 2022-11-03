Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter challenge begins: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Tesla boss is now the proud owner of the social media platform. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the billionaire’s plans to boost revenue, the implications for the electric carmaker’s shareholders, and what the saga tells us about mega-deals.

Listen to the podcast

