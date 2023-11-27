Elon Musk Vows To Wear Symbolic Dog Tag Gifted By Israeli Parent 'Every Day Until Your Loved Ones Are Released'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed support for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas after receiving a symbolic token from a parent whose child was allegedly held by pro-Palestinian militants.

What Happened: During a meeting with President Isaac Herzog and the families of hostages, a parent named Rachel showed Musk a video of her son’s alleged abduction by Hamas. Another parent, Malki, presented Musk with a dog tag inscribed “Our hearts are hostage in Gaza.”

Musk responded on X: “I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released.”

I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

Why It Matters: Musk’s public demonstration of support comes amid controversy over his recent endorsement of an anti-Semitic post on his social media platform, X.

Reflecting on his experience in Israel, Musk, in an audio broadcast on X, expressed concern about the joy exhibited by people involved in violence and protests supporting Hamas.

“It was troubling to see massive protests in almost every major city in favor of Hamas, they would characterize it as a ‘free Palestine’ movement. We want a good future for Palestinians, the challenge is how do you get rid of the ones that are hell-bent on murdering Jewish people while minimizing civilian casualties and ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in murder,” he said.

He emphasized the need to address the challenge of removing those intent on violence while helping those who remain, drawing parallels with post-World War II reconstruction efforts in Germany and Japan.

Elon Musk on X Spaces reflecting on his experience in Israel:"It was troubling to see the joy experienced by the people that were killing innocent civilians including kids and babies and defenseless people essentially…It's another thing to revel in the joy of killing… pic.twitter.com/t2NVI6tEEo

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 27, 2023

This meeting marks Musk’s second encounter with the Israeli leadership, and during his visit, he toured the ruins of the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza with the Prime Minister.

Israel also announced an agreement in principle to use Musk’s SpaceX company’s Starlink communications in the Gaza Strip.

Amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts, Israel and Hamas are extending their temporary truce following the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Key regional players, including Qatar and Egypt, have supported this agreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed appreciation for Qatar’s role in mediating between Israel and Hamas during a conversation with the Prime Minister of Qatar.

