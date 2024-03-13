News & Insights

Elon Musk Visits Tesla's Gigafactory In Germany

March 13, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) founder Elon Musk on Wednesday visited the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin, where production was halted due to an arson attack.

According to reports, Musk waved to workers as he arrived at the factory in the German state Brandenburg. He also addressed them on stage in a tent where employees gathered to meet him. Reports also said that Musk told the crowd, "I love you," in German.

Meanwhile, Musk is reportedly expected to meet regional politicians during his visit to Germany.

Last week, Tesla was forced to halt production at its Gigafactory due to a suspected arson attack at a nearby power substation.

The attack set an electricity pylon close to the site ablaze. However, the fire did not spread to the Tesla facility. Tesla's Gruenheide factory is located southeast of the German capital Berlin.

The Tesla site, which employs around 12,500 people, was evacuated and most employees were sent home.

Left-wing extremist group Vulkangruppe claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter posted online, criticizing Tesla's environmental competencies. Regional authorities are still investigating the case.

"These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on X about the attack.

