Elon Musk, Twitter agree to postpone Musk's Thursday deposition

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR.N agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition scheduled for Thursday as they try to reach an agreement to end their litigation and close Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company, a source familiar with the litigation said on Wednesday.

