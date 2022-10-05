Elon Musk, Twitter agree to postpone Musk's Thursday deposition

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR.N agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition scheduled for Thursday as they try to reach an agreement to end their litigation and close Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company, a source familiar with the litigation said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

