Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Will Restart Production Today, Ignoring County Order, Risking Arrest

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the electric car company is restarting production today, Monday, May 11, acknowledging the move is in violation of Alameda County regulations.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," Musk tweeted Monday afternoon. "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Earlier in the day, news outlets had reported on a stream of vehicles heading to Tesla's Fremont factory in Alameda County. Musk's tweet seemed to confirm that employees had already returned to work.

Image source: Tesla.

Ratcheting up the tension

It's unclear how state or county officials will respond to Musk's actions or statements. The CEO has been champing at the bit to restart operations at Tesla's Fremont plant, but has still not been cleared to do so.

Late Thursday, Musk sent an email to Tesla employees, announcing plans to restart limited operations at the Bay Area plant on Friday, May 8. However, Alameda County officials told him the company wasn't yet cleared to do so, prompting Musk to tweet Saturday that "Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately." Later that day, the company filed suit in U.S. District Court, alleging 14th Amendment violations.

Musk has also threatened to move Tesla headquarters to Texas or Nevada over the altercation. His brother Kimbal Musk tweeted critically about California's response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon as well.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Bromels owns shares of Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.