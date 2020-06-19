US Markets
Elon Musk tweets Tesla postpones annual shareholder meeting

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Elon Musk tweeted https://bit.ly/2AVPdDo late on Friday that Tesla Inc will have to postpone its annual shareholder meeting as no large gatherings are allowed by July 7.

"Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later," he added.

The company's annual shareholder meeting was scheduled for July 7.

