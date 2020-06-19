Elon Musk tweets Tesla postpones annual shareholder meeting

June 19 (Reuters) - Elon Musk tweeted late on Friday that Tesla Inc TSLA.O will have to postpone its annual shareholder meeting as no large gatherings are allowed by July 7.

"Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later," he added.

The company's annual shareholder meeting was scheduled for July 7.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

