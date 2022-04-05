Markets
Elon Musk To Join Twitter Board As Class II Director

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) said it has entered into a letter agreement with Elon Musk, under which the company will appoint Musk to the Board to serve as a class II director with a term expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Twitter said, for so long as Musk is serving on the Board and for 90 days thereafter, he will not become the beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of the company's common stock outstanding. Musk will participate in the director benefits arrangements applicable to non-employee directors, the company noted.

