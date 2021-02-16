Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) Bet Big on Bitcoin

By Landon Manning

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has made a huge splash in the world of Bitcoin after one of his companies, Tesla (TSLA), revealed that it spent $1.5 billion on the premier decentralized digital currency.

Musk, a South African billionaire known for the extravagant use of his internet following to push all sorts of his interests into the international spotlight, has long been a supporter of Bitcoin. Fans of Tesla, and his other company, SpaceX, are well aware that Musk is able to outwardly project extreme confidence in his products, and that this often spells good things for their valuation. For Bitcoin, a taste of this bravado has already seemed to have a positive effect on the already surging price.

In late January 2021, for example, Musk added the phrase “#bitcoin” to his Twitter bio, alongside a cryptic tweet reading: “In retrospect, it was inevitable.” In the immediate aftermath of this simple signal of Musk’s attention, the valuation of Bitcoin shot up 20 percent. Musk has long spoken favorably of the cryptocurrency, but this hint of future action drove markets wild after the price of Bitcoin had stagnated somewhat during a bull run that has lasted since March 2020. This hint, as it turned out, was only an indicator of much bigger moves to come.

On February 8, 2021, Tesla disclosed in a securities filing that the company had purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, an astronomical sum that represented roughly 10 percent of the company’s entire cash reserves. In addition to this bombastic acquisition, the company also announced that it was planning to “begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future.”

This news hit the cryptocurrency space like a bomb, with the valuation of Bitcoin jumping up by more than $10,000, breaking previous records for the highest-ever valuation of the currency. Not only did the price stay at this altitude, but since this occurred only days after the “GameStonk,” Redditor-driven short squeeze, more than $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin price shorts were rapidly liquidated. Musk has long developed a reputation for defeating funds and individuals that try to short his companies (he has publicly stated that he believes stock-shorting should be made illegal), and it seems that many Bitcoin naysayers were spooked by this rally.

And for those who say Musk’s approval of Bitcoin is just another flash in the pan, entirely ginned up on Twitter, data analysis of the Bitcoin blockchain and its transactions paints a different story. A Twitter user going by the handle “Material Scientist” observed that, on average, “whales” (those who hold massive amounts of cryptocurrency for long periods of time) have been buying up Bitcoin in an absolute frenzy. There has been interest from a wide range of users in the Bitcoin community, but the presence of the whales is an additional indicator of confidence in Bitcoin’s viability.

Musk has also generated a fair amount of hype for the alternative cryptocurrency “dogecoin,” which experts warn has neither the novel technical applications nor the dedicated community that Bitcoin enjoys, and it is likely that its price will soon fall again. Of course, Musk’s contribution to this dogecoin hype was far less substantial than Tesla’s massive corporate investment.

In addition, Tesla’s stated intention to accept bitcoin for its products makes it one of the largest corporations to back the cryptocurrency in this way as well, and marks another milestone on Bitcoin’s road to mass acceptance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.