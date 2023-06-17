Elon Musk Talks About 2 of the Biggest Risks to Civilization. But He's Betting Big on 1 of Them.

When in Rome...

Most people would end the statement with "do as the Romans do," in keeping with an old proverb. However, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has a different twist: When he's in Rome, he shares his views on the greatest threats to the world.

Musk met with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday. Afterward, Meloni revealed what they spoke about via a tweet. Among the items discussed were what Musk considers to be two of the greatest risks to civilization.

Civilization's biggest risks

Meloni tweeted that she and Musk "addressed some crucial issues." Those issues included artificial intelligence (AI) and birth rates. Both are especially significant hot buttons for Musk.

In February, Musk spoke at the World Government Summit in Dubai. He told the participants, "One of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI." While Musk acknowledged the great potential of AI, he argued, "With that comes great danger."

Back in 2018, Musk proclaimed at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference that the development of an artificial superintelligence "is the single biggest existential crisis that we face and the most pressing one." He added later, "Mark my words, AI is far more dangerous than nukes."

Musk has also called declining birth rates "one of the biggest risks to civilization." In 2021, he said at an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal, "If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble."

Musk's big bets

Musk has arguably done his part in helping to address the declining birth rate issue. He's the father of 10, although his first child died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The multibillionaire has also been a vocal proponent of regulating AI. Earlier this year, he signed an open letter (along with more than 1,000 others) calling for a pause on the training of powerful new AI systems.

However, Musk has also placed some big bets on AI. First and foremost, there's Tesla. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood calls Tesla "the biggest AI play out there."

Tesla is a leading developer of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology. Wood predicts that the company could be worth $8 trillion -- nearly 10 times its current market cap -- by 2027 with explosive growth in the robotaxi market.

Musk also founded and serves as the CEO of Neuralink. The company is developing an implantable brain-computer interface. Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan in 2018 that Neuralink's technology could one day enable humans to achieve "symbiosis" with AI.

His SpaceX business develops rockets, spacecraft, and satellites. SpaceX uses AI extensively in making sure its satellites don't hit other objects in space, as well as automatically piloting rockets.

Then there's OpenAI. Musk invested millions of dollars in the company behind the enormously successful generative AI app ChatGPT. He even served on OpenAI's board in the past before stepping down in 2018.

A danger and an opportunity

The idea that the Chinese word for crisis means "danger plus opportunity" has been around for years. While it's a misconception (albeit a popular one), the underlying premise seems applicable to AI.

Musk obviously views AI as a danger. But he also sees it as an opportunity. If not, he wouldn't have poured a lot of money into Tesla, Neuralink, SpaceX, and OpenAI.

Investors who aren't eccentric multibillionaires might want to take a similar approach as Musk. It's OK to be concerned about the potential consequences of unfettered AI. At the same time, you can invest in the top AI stocks. The concepts are not mutually exclusive -- when in Rome or anywhere else.











