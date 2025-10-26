Is Elon Musk "Superhuman"? Here's Why Nvidia's Jensen Huang Thinks So After the Tesla Chief's $7 Billion Feat

Key Points

Musk is known for businesses like Tesla.

His AI company, however, is making major breakthroughs.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

According to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is a "superhuman." Huang's words speak for themselves. "Elon Musk is singular in his understanding of engineering," Huang commented, adding that Musk's recent accomplishment had "never been done before."

What exactly did Musk accomplish? The accomplishment, it turns out, has more to do with time than physical matter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Huang thinks there is "only one person in the world" who could do this

Musk isn't just the leader of Tesla. He also has interests in a variety of other business ventures, including xAI, an artificial intelligence company.

The artificial intelligence space is expected to grow by 30% per year for years, if not decades to come. A big part of that growth requires building out data centers, which make it possible for these advanced technologies to be created, deployed, and executed.

Nvidia has a dominant market share when it comes to selling its GPUs to data centers, so Huang is understandably very tuned in to the speed and pace at which these data centers are being constructed. Huang is also closely monitoring the construction of supercomputers, which can use an even greater density of Nvidia's GPUs than data centers.

According to reports, xAI recently built a supercomputer dubbed "Colossus" using 100,000 Nvidia GPUs. Construction took just 19 days, though the total project timeline likely was closer to 122 days. The total cost is estimated to be roughly $7 billion.

"Just to put it in perspective, 100,000 GPUs -- that's easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet as one cluster," Huang said, adding that most companies would take years to replicate such a feat. "It's just unbelievable," Huang added.

So while most investors know of Musk for his Tesla and X affiliations, his AI company xAI has been making major breakthroughs in a completely different industry.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.