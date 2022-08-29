US Markets
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on spam and alleged security vulnerabilities at the social media company as part of his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.

