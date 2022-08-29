Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter Inc TWTR.N whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on spam and alleged security vulnerabilities at the social media company as part of his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Mark Porter)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.