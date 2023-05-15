Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein litigation in U.S. Virgin Islands

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Virgin islands subpoenaed Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk in its litigation into the role played by JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N in the activity of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Monday court filing.

The Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk on April 28 as part of its investigation, according to the court filing. The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

