Is Elon Musk Still the Richest Person Alive In 2025?

After President Donald Trump launched his tariff plans in early April, the stock market took a substantial dive. According to Business Insider, the S&P went down by 11%. Prior to this major stock market event, business mogul Elon Musk was the richest person in the world.

Discover More: Jeff Bezos’ Billion-Dollar Life: A Look at His Mansion Collection

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Afterward, Musk lost $135 billion. This was the first time in five months that his net worth had been below $300 billion.

Musk also notably spent $20 million in support for Brad Schimel (R-WI) in the Wisconsin court race. Schimel lost the race to Susan Crawford (D-WI).

With this much of his wealth lost, is Musk still the richest man in the world?

How Much is Musk Worth?

Even with his losses in the stock market, Musk has already rebounded to a net worth of $361.6 billion, according to Forbes. He still owns about 12% of Tesla (and that’s excluding options), but he is using more than half of his shares as collateral on personal loans of more than $3 billion. Musk also owns about 42% of SpaceX, which is currently worth $350 billion. He also owns X and an estimated 54% of xAI.

For You: How Much Is Vice President JD Vance Worth? The Answer May Shock You

Is Musk Still the Richest Person Alive?

Musk is still on top, according to Forbes. He’s followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is worth $191.4 billion. Behind him is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $173.4 billion. CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett comes in at number 4 with a net worth of $162.1 billion, and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, rounds out the top five with a net worth of $160.6 billion.

Could Elon Musk Lose More Money This Year?

It’s definitely possible. According to TechCrunch, Tesla has seen a 71% drop in sales since this time last year. Musk headed up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this year, and DOGE has been to blame for the mass layoffs of federal workers, which has inspired many Tesla boycotts and protests all over the country.

Currently, Musk is pivoting from DOGE to trying to help Tesla’s reputation. Musk has talked about plans to make Tesla vehicles more affordable, and said he would reveal his plan in mid-2025, according to Business Insider. The more affordable car will most likely have self-driving capabilities and might be produced in China. He has also discussed launching robotaxis in Austin in June, according to Oregon Live.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Elon Musk Still the Richest Person Alive In 2025?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.