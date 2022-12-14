Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 bln - filing

Adds details on share sale, background

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday.

The latest sale brings the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $40 billion over the past year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla.

Musk unloaded shares over three days between Monday and Wednesday, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

