Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion - SEC filing

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, six U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

