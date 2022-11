Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.