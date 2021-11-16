Markets
TSLA

Elon Musk Sells $930 Mln Worth Tesla Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sold more than 934,000 company shares worth $930 million, filings at the US Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC, revealed on Monday.

The filings reveal that Elon Musk used options to purchase 2.1 million stocks at $6.24 each. Musk has to pay income taxes based on the difference between the exercise price and fair market value of the shares.

This is the second time in two weeks that Musk is using his stock options. According to a regulatory filing, on November 8, Musk exercised options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares.

Earlier in November, Musk had done a poll on Twitter asking if he should sell 10 percent of his stock to pay taxes and saying that he would follow the result, which was in favor of the sale. The filings also reveal that certain stock sold on Monday is part of a trading plan set up in September. Musk still has millions of stocks options he must exercise before they expire next August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular