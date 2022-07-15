Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter's request for expedited trial

Changes sourcing, adds details from filing

July 15 (Reuters) - Elon Musk filed a motion on Friday opposing Twitter Inc's TWTR.N request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44 billion deal for the social media firm.

Musk's lawyers, in papers filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, said Twitter's "unjustifiable request to rush this $44 billion merger case to trial in just two months" should be rejected.

The lawyers have requested for a trial date on or after Feb. 13 next year.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Twitter were down about 1% in extended trading.

