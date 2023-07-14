News & Insights

Elon Musk says xAI will use public tweets for AI model training

July 14, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by Sheila Dang and Krystal Hu for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Friday said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use "public tweets" from Twitter to train its AI models.

The billionaire, who also owns Twitter, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that other AI companies have also trained their models using Twitter data in what he characterized as an illegal manner.

