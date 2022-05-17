Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Can’t Proceed Until Company Verifies Bot Numbers

Elon Musk said early Tuesday that his deal to buy Twitter can’t progress until the company shows how many users on the platform are bots.

Search less. Close more.

Grow your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private-company data.

Musk believes that 20 percent of users on Twitter are spam accounts or bots, while Twitter maintains that less than 5 percent of the accounts on the platform are fake accounts.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.