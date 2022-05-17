Companies

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Can’t Proceed Until Company Verifies Bot Numbers

Sophia Kunthara
Elon Musk said early Tuesday that his deal to buy Twitter can’t progress until the company shows how many users on the platform are bots.

Musk believes that 20 percent of users on Twitter are spam accounts or bots, while Twitter maintains that less than 5 percent of the accounts on the platform are fake accounts.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of

