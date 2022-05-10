Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

By Ernest Scheyder

May 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector.

"It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference. "We will address whatever limitations are on accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy. It's not that we wish to buy mining companies, but if that's the only way to accelerate the transition, then we will do that."

While the auto giant has EV metals contracts with suppliers across the globe, its goal to produce 20 million vehicles annually by 2030 - what Musk called an "aspiration, not a promise" - will require vastly more supplies of metals. Tesla produced just under 1 million EVs last year.

Other automakers and executives including Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Tesla rival Stellantis NV STLA.MI, have warned the auto industry faces a metals supply shortage.

Tesla has no experience with the time-intensive and laborious task of building and operating a mine, so industry analysts have advised the automaker to focus on buying an existing operator.

Many in the mining industry have noted that buying an existing metals producer would cost far less than the $43 billion Musk offered to personally buy social media network Twitter Inc TWTR.Nearlier this year.

Tesla has lithium supply deals with Ganfeng Lithium Co 002460.SZ, Livent Corp LTHM.Nand Albemarle CorpALB.N, among others. The company's lithium supply deal with Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O was put on hold last year.

Tesla has nickel supply deals with ValeSA VALE3.SA and Talon Metals CorpTLO.TO.

ANALYSIS-Musk's tweets fuel mining industry's hopes of a buyout by Tesla

FOCUS-New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

Tesla signs deal for first U.S. nickel supply with Talon Metals

New EV battery designs unlikely to dampen metals demand, miners say

Piedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla

Brazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Eva Matthews, Bernard Orr)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.