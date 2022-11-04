US Markets
TSLA

Elon Musk says Tesla has never contemplated investing in Glencore

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 04, 2022 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday that the electric carmaker has never considered investing in Swiss commodities group Glencore.

"No. We've never contemplated investing in Glencore," he said, speaking at an investor conference in New York.

The Financial Times recently reported that Tesla had held talks on taking a 10-20% stake in Glencore, but the discussions ended with no deal reached.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter